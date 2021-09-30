Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 333,894 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,894 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.84% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SOI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.33 million, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.