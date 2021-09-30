Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.41% of Middlesex Water worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 435.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $107,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

