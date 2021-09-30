Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,118 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Banc of California by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 849,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banc of California by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Banc of California by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

BANC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $18.83. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,525. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

