Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $15.76 Million Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,949 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 188,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 409,025 shares of company stock valued at $36,980,635 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

