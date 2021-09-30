Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,455,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 26.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 44,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.