Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,916 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 7.41% of Spok worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Spok by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Spok by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 143,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.