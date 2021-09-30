Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on DWVYF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $$51.62 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

