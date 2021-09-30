Desjardins Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.64) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.72). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

GBNH stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth about $7,412,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

