Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Insider Purchases £251,580 in Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) insider Nick Rodgers bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £119.80 ($156.52) per share, for a total transaction of £251,580 ($328,690.88).

DEST opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.49. The company has a market cap of £72.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. Destiny Pharma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

