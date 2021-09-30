Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 125,947 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in News were worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 140.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in News by 103.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in News by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA opened at $23.81 on Thursday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

