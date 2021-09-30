Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 25,036 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Essential Utilities worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

WTRG opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

