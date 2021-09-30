Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,478,983 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Sirius XM worth $25,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 327,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 82.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 52.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

