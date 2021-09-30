Deutsche Bank AG Has $21.77 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,163 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,882,769 shares of company stock valued at $139,592,555. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.