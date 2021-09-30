Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,284 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.