Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 37,499 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMG opened at $153.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

