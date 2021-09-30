Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Trading Up 8.9%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 29,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,351% from the average daily volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

