Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $77.87 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DGII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,174. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $718.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

