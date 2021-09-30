Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $225.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $176.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $895.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIN. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE DIN traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $83.03. 767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,120. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

