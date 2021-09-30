Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $57.04

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.04, but opened at $52.72. Discovery shares last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 112 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery makes up 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

