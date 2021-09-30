DomRaider (DRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $584,459.81

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $584,459.81 and approximately $290.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00118417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00168417 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

