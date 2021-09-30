Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $97.96 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

