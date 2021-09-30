DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72,522.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $72,522.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,165.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.45 or 0.01150116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.00522363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00298206 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003412 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

