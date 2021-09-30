Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$24.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$23.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.29. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$16.84 and a twelve month high of C$23.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.