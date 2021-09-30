Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.56. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $54,237,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

