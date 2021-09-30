DRW Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 643.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,809. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30.

