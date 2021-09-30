DRW Securities LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 189.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.59. 1,775,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,658,008. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

