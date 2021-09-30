DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,579,940 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

