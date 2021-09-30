DRW Securities LLC Sells 968,210 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968,210 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 376,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,917. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

