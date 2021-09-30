DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.