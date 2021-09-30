Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Gap Down to $139.85

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.85, but opened at $135.01. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $140.80, with a volume of 501 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $2,179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $2,252,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,003.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

