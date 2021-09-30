Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.62. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 2,724 shares trading hands.

ESTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.