Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

DEA stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,034 shares of company stock valued at $892,967. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

