easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5097 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

