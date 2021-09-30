Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.67. 37,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,569. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

