Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

EDIT stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. 123,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,671. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

