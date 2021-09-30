Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.11. 12,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,822. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

