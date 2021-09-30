Efinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00138078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,211.31 or 1.00430430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.23 or 0.06898667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00767578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars.

