eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get eGain alerts:

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,422. The company has a market capitalization of $328.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.