Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.