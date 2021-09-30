Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $265.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LLY. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.53.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,621,777,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

