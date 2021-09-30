Ellaism Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $41,201.42 and $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.66 or 0.06901343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00107245 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.