Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

