Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

