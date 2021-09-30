Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EGIEY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

