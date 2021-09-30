Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Enova International alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 144,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,177. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,058 shares of company stock worth $600,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.