Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up to $33.45

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $35.20. Enova International shares last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 201 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,058 shares of company stock worth $600,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

