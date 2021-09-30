Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,782 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $61,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.88. 8,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

