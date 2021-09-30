Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of Entergy worth $55,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in Entergy by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 359.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 349,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Entergy by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 322,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Entergy stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

