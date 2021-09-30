Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.