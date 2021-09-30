Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.11. Envela shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 24,163 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Envela alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Envela by 7.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.